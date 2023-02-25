Insider Selling: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Director Sells 5,756 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
US Foods Stock Down 1.0 %
USFD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. 1,112,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,021. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
