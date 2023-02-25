Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells 18,830 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $53,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 972,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,215 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $5,915.60.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 3.1 %

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $342.64 million, a PE ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $6,159,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,887,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 859,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 601,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 606.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 368,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

