Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CFO Sells 2,248 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CFO Howard Horn sold 2,248 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $58,380.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Howard Horn sold 2,424 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $61,302.96.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,576,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

