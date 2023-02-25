Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Insperity has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.09. 166,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,985. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. Insperity has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $125.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Insperity by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Insperity by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Insperity by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Insperity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.