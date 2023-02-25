Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $325.00 at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

PODD stock opened at $294.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,905.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.90.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

