Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.57

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$197.57 and traded as high as C$202.41. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$198.34, with a volume of 354,043 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$226.00.

Intact Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$197.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$197.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

About Intact Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Stories

