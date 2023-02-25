Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 802 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $30,901.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,981.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $5,572.20.
Intapp Stock Performance
INTA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. 279,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,337. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.