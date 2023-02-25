Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 802 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $30,901.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,981.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $5,572.20.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. 279,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,337. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 460.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

