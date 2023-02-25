Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTLA. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.28.

NTLA opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $103.06.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

