Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. 916,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $103.06.

Insider Activity

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Articles

