Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Oppenheimer

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 146.42% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTLA. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $37.74 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $103.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading

