InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHGGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IHG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,566.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IHG opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

