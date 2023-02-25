Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Trading Up 0.9%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Interra Copper Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.
About Interra Copper
Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres and located in Quesnel Terrane.
