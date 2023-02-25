Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Intuit worth $383,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %

Intuit stock traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,679. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.44.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.