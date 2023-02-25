Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 615,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $56,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $419.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.44.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

