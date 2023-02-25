Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $466.23

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 466.23 ($5.61) and traded as high as GBX 538.20 ($6.48). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 536.20 ($6.46), with a volume of 850,182 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.50) price target on shares of Investec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 524.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 466.65. The stock has a market cap of £3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 690.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 16,678 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.20), for a total value of £85,891.70 ($103,434.13). In other Investec Group news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 434,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($5.90), for a total transaction of £2,126,947.90 ($2,561,353.44). Also, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 16,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.20), for a total value of £85,891.70 ($103,434.13). 5.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

