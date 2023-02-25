Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $466.23

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 466.23 ($5.61) and traded as high as GBX 538.20 ($6.48). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 536.20 ($6.46), with a volume of 850,182 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.50) price target on shares of Investec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Investec Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 524.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 466.65. The stock has a market cap of £3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 690.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10.
Investec Group Company Profile
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.
