iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Trading Down 1.8%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.04 and last traded at $75.23. Approximately 1,581 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.59.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJG. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN in the fourth quarter worth $3,164,000. LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN in the second quarter worth $2,619,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN in the second quarter worth $1,722,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN by 96.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN by 24.3% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

