iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT) Shares Down 2.5%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.27 and last traded at $82.67. Approximately 861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.79.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT – Get Rating) by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 15.46% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

