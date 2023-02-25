iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.36.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %

IRTC stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.09. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $169.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

About iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.