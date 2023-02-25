Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.91-4.00 EPS.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

