Ironveld (LON:IRON) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Rating) were up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 53,706,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 10,876,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Ironveld Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.19.

About Ironveld

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

