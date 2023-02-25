iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 821,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 568,715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,157,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 207.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 341,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 230,498 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

