Ispire Technology Inc. Prices IPO at $6.00-$8.00 Per Share (ISPR)

Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) expects to raise $42 million in an IPO on Wednesday, March 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,000,000 shares at a price of $6.00-$8.00 per share.

US Tiger Securities, TFI Securities and SPDB International served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Ispire Technology Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “”.

Ispire Technology Inc. was founded in and has employees. The company is located at and can be reached via phone at .

