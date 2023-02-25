IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target Raised to $19.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.
ISEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.30.
IVERIC bio Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at $85,000.
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
