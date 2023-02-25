IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target Raised to $19.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $69,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,134 shares of company stock worth $2,026,165. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at $85,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

