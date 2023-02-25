Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 893,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,557,687. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,557,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jabil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,949,000 after buying an additional 85,540 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Jabil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after buying an additional 779,379 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.