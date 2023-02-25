Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Lowered to C$38.50 at Scotiabank

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.72.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$33.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$31.62 and a twelve month high of C$38.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.14.
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.
