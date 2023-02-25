Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.75

Shares of Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 157.75 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 186.94 ($2.25). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 160.50 ($1.93), with a volume of 31,516 shares traded.

Jarvis Securities Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £74.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,513.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.81.

Jarvis Securities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,909.09%.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

