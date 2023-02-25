Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €190.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($219.15) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €190.00 ($202.13) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($212.77) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($207.45) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

DB1 stock opened at €165.05 ($175.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 1 year high of €180.00 ($191.49). The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €164.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €167.08.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

