Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target to $51.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $43.32 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $159,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

