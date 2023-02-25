Jefferies Financial Group Increases Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target to $51.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

TNK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.