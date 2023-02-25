Jefferies Financial Group Raises Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target to $22.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRO. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.32. Frontline has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $18.30.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amundi grew its stake in Frontline by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth $89,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

