Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.38 million and $7.39 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00041674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022476 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00216295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,922.53 or 0.99988238 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01008852 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

