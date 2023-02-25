JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $1,039,950.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,432,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,536,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,035,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,750.00.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.47. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in JFrog by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 105,813 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in JFrog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in JFrog by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after buying an additional 458,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JFrog by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

