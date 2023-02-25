JMP Securities Boosts Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $18.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

See Also

