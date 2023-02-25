John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $126.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

