Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

