Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0821 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $16.83 million and $39,974.36 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00043250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00217367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08886585 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,631.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

