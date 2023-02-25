JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a GBX 5,380 ($64.79) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($80.68) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($56.60) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,667 ($68.24) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14). The stock has a market cap of £70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,035.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,384.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,847.18%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

