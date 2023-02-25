JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,260

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,280 ($15.41) to GBX 1,260 ($15.17) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,760 ($21.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.64) to GBX 1,200 ($14.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,358.57 ($16.36).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,540 ($18.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,673.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,375.50. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of £15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,053.33, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

About Antofagasta

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 13,733.33%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

