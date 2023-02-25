JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $315.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.92.

Shares of DPZ opened at $297.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $297.00 and a one year high of $448.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.06.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

