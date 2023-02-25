JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.72.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

