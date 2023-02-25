Jupiter Fund Management Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 144.80 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.85. The stock has a market cap of £789.13 million, a P/E ratio of 689.52 and a beta of 1.40. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 82.20 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.60 ($2.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

JUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.28) to GBX 142 ($1.71) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 131.40 ($1.58).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

