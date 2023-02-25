K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$29.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.53 and a 52 week high of C$35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.46.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KBL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.56.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.