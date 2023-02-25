Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,505.96

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,505.96 ($18.14) and traded as low as GBX 1,377 ($16.58). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,392 ($16.76), with a volume of 69,492 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($14.45) to GBX 1,700 ($20.47) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4,646.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,501.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,440.08.

Insider Activity at Kainos Group

Kainos Group Company Profile

In other Kainos Group news, insider Katie Davis purchased 6,400 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,564 ($18.83) per share, for a total transaction of £100,096 ($120,539.50). 38.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.