Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.59

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as low as $4.31. Kamada shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 51,574 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a report on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Kamada had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

