Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$730.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.33 million.

Kaman Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KAMN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. 178,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,461. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Kaman

KAMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kaman by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kaman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

