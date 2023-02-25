Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Acquired by Mass Ave Global Inc.

Mass Ave Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,594 shares during the period. Kanzhun comprises approximately 2.2% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Kanzhun stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,699. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $165.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

