Kaspa (KAS) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $141.11 million and $3.18 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00425894 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,500.27 or 0.28211985 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,894,075,438 coins and its circulating supply is 16,894,085,380 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,882,771,644 with 16,882,771,644.099289 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00767861 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,085,241.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.