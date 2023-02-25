Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Shares Up 1%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.86. 6,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 64,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage oncology company It engages in the pharmaceutical research and development business. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

