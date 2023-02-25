KE (NYSE:BEKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.93.

KE Stock Down 6.6 %

BEKE stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. KE has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.

Institutional Trading of KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in KE by 476.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KE by 1,805.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

