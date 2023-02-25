Kevin Engel Sells 14,250 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Engel sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $25.27 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

